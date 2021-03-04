3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

The State Department of Health also reported that 1,061,173 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,031,266.

The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,801, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,568 in Lake County, up 59 from the previous day; 16,284 in Porter County, up 43; 9,802 in LaPorte County, up 13; 3,181 in Jasper County, up 11; and 966 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.

A total of 962 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 664,446. New cases were reported between Nov. 21, 2020, and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,247 cases, up four from the previous day, and 35,043 tested. Lansing had 3,000 cases, up five, and 28,165 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.