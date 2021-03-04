3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Three more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data released Thursday showed.
Additional deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 32 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,231 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 26, 2020, and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,419 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 884 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 198 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County, following any corrections to the previous day's totals provided by ISDH.
State health officials listed 432 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
To date, 633,123 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 608,638 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,061,173 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,031,266.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,801, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,568 in Lake County, up 59 from the previous day; 16,284 in Porter County, up 43; 9,802 in LaPorte County, up 13; 3,181 in Jasper County, up 11; and 966 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.
A total of 962 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 664,446. New cases were reported between Nov. 21, 2020, and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,247 cases, up four from the previous day, and 35,043 tested. Lansing had 3,000 cases, up five, and 28,165 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, down from 4.8% the day before; 5.1% in Porter County, up from 4.9%; 3.4% in LaPorte County, down from 3.6%; 0.8% in Newton County, up from 0.7%; and 5.2% in Jasper County, up from 4.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.