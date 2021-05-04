3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday across Northwest Indiana, updated data showed.
Local deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 12 deaths were reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,950.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and Monday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,536 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 962 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.
A total of 87,885 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,172 in Lake County, up 63; 18,342 in Porter County, up 42; 11,691 in LaPorte County, up 33; 3,613 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,067 in Newton County, no change.
There were 824 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 724,214. New cases were reported Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,766 cases, up seven from from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,375 cases, up seven, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.7% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.5% in Porter County, up from 7.8%; 8.9% in LaPorte County, no change; 4.2% in Newton County, up from 3.7%; 5.7% in Jasper County, up from 5.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated was 36%, data showed.
To date, 1,969,344 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,942,376 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.