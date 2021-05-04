3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday across Northwest Indiana, updated data showed.

Local deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 12 deaths were reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,950.

New deaths were reported between March 16 and Monday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

In all, 1,536 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 962 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.

A total of 87,885 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 53,172 in Lake County, up 63; 18,342 in Porter County, up 42; 11,691 in LaPorte County, up 33; 3,613 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,067 in Newton County, no change.

There were 824 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 724,214. New cases were reported Sunday.