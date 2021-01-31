3 new Transit Development District proposals open to public review

The initial half-square-mile limitation, which equals 320 acres, means some territory will need to be trimmed from each proposal. The TDDs can be expanded to a full square-mile through the same process as necessary to establish the district.

The final proposal will be submitted to the State Budget Committee for its approval.

Portage

The Portage TDD would stretch south from the Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Line station to include Marina Shores and swaths of largely undeveloped land to, and just past, the Portage-Burns Harbor Waterway, totaling 310 acres. The Portage area is connected to 19 acres in Ogden Dunes in the station's TDD. The Ogden Dunes section was presented in December.

The RDA will host a public engagement session introducing and discussing the Portage portion of the proposed TDD at 6 p.m. Wednesday. To join the meeting, to be held on the Zoom platform, use the link mksk.zoom.us/j/95263524003. The meeting is also available over the phone at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 952 6352 4003.

Miller