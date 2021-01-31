3 new Transit Development District proposals open to public review

The public has the opportunity to review and comment on proposed boundaries for Transit Development Districts around South Shore Line stations in Portage, East Chicago and Gary's Miller neighborhood, each of which will be the subject of online presentations in Februrary.
The TDDs, to be established by the Regional Development Authority, can cover one-half square mile, within which the growth in property and local income taxes will be leveraged to promote new development.
Each South Shore station along the existing and future West Lake Corridor lines will be part of a TDD to be administered by the RDA, which has established the website www.nwitdd.com to provide details of each. To date, the RDA has proposed boundaries for TDDs at the Munster/Dyer Main Street and Munster Ridge Road stations, as well as the Portage/Ogden Dunes, Miller and East Chicago proposals made public in recent days.
COVID-19 restrictions permitting, materials and feedback forms will also be available for public viewing at sites in each community. Details will be announced as soon as logistics can be worked out.
The initial half-square-mile limitation, which equals 320 acres, means some territory will need to be trimmed from each proposal. The TDDs can be expanded to a full square-mile through the same process as necessary to establish the district.
The final proposal will be submitted to the State Budget Committee for its approval.
Portage
The Portage TDD would stretch south from the Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Line station to include Marina Shores and swaths of largely undeveloped land to, and just past, the Portage-Burns Harbor Waterway, totaling 310 acres. The Portage area is connected to 19 acres in Ogden Dunes in the station's TDD. The Ogden Dunes section was presented in December.
The RDA will host a public engagement session introducing and discussing the Portage portion of the proposed TDD at 6 p.m. Wednesday. To join the meeting, to be held on the Zoom platform, use the link mksk.zoom.us/j/95263524003. The meeting is also available over the phone at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 952 6352 4003.
Miller
The TDD proposed for the Miller station area covers 355 acres and includes the neighborhood's business district, then stretches west to include the Republic Steel site and north to include the Wirt-Emerson school site and Lake Street Beach.
The virtual public engagement session for the TDD will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. To join this meeting, use the link mksk.zoom.us/j/94067123678 or call in to 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 940 6712 3678.
East Chicago
The East Chicago South Shore station's proposed TDD includes 367 acres. A strip south of the railroad tracks stretches from south of the Roxana neighborhood to Kennedy Avenue. Undeveloped land between the railroad and Grand Calumet River makes up another portion, with the bulk of the TDD on largely industrial property north of the river and extending to City Hall.
The proposal will be presented via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the link mksk.zoom.us/j/97854275880 or by phone at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 978 5427 5880.