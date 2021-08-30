3 NWI sisters, 11 years apart, share motherhood journey after giving birth within weeks of one another

CROWN POINT — The past six months have been filled with some chaos and insanity, but also beautiful and sweet moments, for sisters Chelsea Hill, Olivia Laviolette and Tiffany McPherson.
The three sisters, who are 11 years apart, found out they were all pregnant last summer, with weeks between their due dates.
Laviolette gave birth to her first child, Evelyn, on Feb. 17. McPherson gave birth to her first daughter, and third child, Ruby, on Feb. 20. Hill gave birth to her second child and first son, Jackson, on March 27.
"They're all three so different. We've all had our own struggles, I think, with the way that they sleep, or the way that they eat," McPherson said, noting the three cousins also have different personalities.
While pregnant, the sisters grew closer as a trio, sending updates in a Facebook Messenger group chat, which originally began as they were awaiting pregnancy test results.
Instead of sending belly bump pictures, the group chat, also known as the "baby live feed," is now filled with daily discussion about the three babies, and, of course, pictures.
"It's been so cool, just like it was going through the pregnancy together and checking in, we've kept up with it," McPherson said. "Now it's pictures like, 'She's sitting,' or 'We have a roller,' like little videos of them rolling over. We kind of just transitioned from the week-by-week updates to the event updates, milestones."
For Hill, 34, and McPherson, 39, "one of the coolest things" of the journey has been watching Laviolette, 28, become a mom.
"In those first few weeks, I remember telling Olivia several times, 'Motherhood just suits you so well. Your personality, all of it.' Everything just seemed really shiny," McPherson said. "It's been amazing to see Olivia come into her own as a mother. She's just meant to be a mom."
"It's really easy when you have a baby that honestly makes motherhood so easy," Laviolette said. "I got really lucky with her."
"Evelyn is a delight, all the time," Hill added.
As the oldest of the cousin clan, Evelyn, Laviolette's daughter, leads the pack when it comes to milestones. The almost 7-month-old is "ahead of everyone else," the sisters agreed. Evelyn sits up by herself, is cutting a tooth and is talking, Laviolette said.
"I feel like one by one as babies came, we all were obsessed with that baby as it came," Laviolette said. "The first one was Evelyn, so Evelyn got like three days of solid, 'Oh my God, look at how perfect she is.' And then it was Ruby, it was, 'Oh my god, look how perfect.' And now it's Jackson, and 'Oh my god, look how perfect.'"
Twice as loud, hectic and lovely
Along with celebrating milestones and sharing pictures, the sisters also have used the group chat to offer advice to one another.
The sisters also started to get together once a week to do a "baby swap," said Hill, who noted Jackson had colic.
"We were all together here, but that way someone else could hold my colicky baby while I held one of the two lovely, well-mannered, smiley girls that gave me some moments of sanity," Hill said.
"Olivia was the baby whisperer that could always make him stop crying somehow. Her tricks never worked at home for me, but they worked when she did it."
The sister days started as a way to help Hill a couple of months ago, McPherson said, but has turned into a way for the sisters to vent and spend time together.
"It's been awesome," McPherson said, with Hill adding the sisters rotate houses.
Hill gave birth five weeks after Laviolette and McPherson, which seemed like a long time after the sisters' group chat became "all babies and no bumps," as McPherson put it.
"It was lots of babies and adorableness for you guys and just waiting," Hill said. "Suddenly, it felt like five weeks was five months; it seemed like a long time."
The sisters have all been able to offer advice to one another on different aspects of parenting, Hill said.
"Olivia ... has given me lots of tips that have helped with Jackson, who just wouldn't sleep. Where I was able to offer Tiffany some tips on nursing," Hill said, adding McPherson has been a voice of reason.
While the sisters tried not to focus on the negative while pregnant, they all agreed COVID-19 had an impact on their pregnancies.
Laviolette missed all of the firsts a mom would normally have, like a baby shower, due to the pandemic.
Giving birth also was different, McPherson and Hill agreed. Their children couldn't meet their newborns, and visitors weren't allowed.
"Until the babies came home, nobody could meet them. So that was tough, I think," Hill said.
"I actually really liked it, to be honest," McPherson said. "It was really nice to not have to cater to other people in the hospital ... The one thing I would say that was upsetting was that her brothers had to wait to meet her."
McPherson added: "It was still, I think, preferable to the old way when you had a constant stream of visitors coming in and people wanting to hold your baby. We got her all to ourselves for a solid 48 hours."
The babies have changed the family's dynamic, especially when gathering for a celebration like Easter or birthday parties.
"Everything now is twice as loud, twice as hectic," McPherson said.
"Twice as lovely and twice as fun," Hill chimed in.
"There's always a baby being passed," Laviolette added.