3 NWI sisters, 11 years apart, share motherhood journey after giving birth within weeks of one another

For Hill, 34, and McPherson, 39, "one of the coolest things" of the journey has been watching Laviolette, 28, become a mom.

"In those first few weeks, I remember telling Olivia several times, 'Motherhood just suits you so well. Your personality, all of it.' Everything just seemed really shiny," McPherson said. "It's been amazing to see Olivia come into her own as a mother. She's just meant to be a mom."

"It's really easy when you have a baby that honestly makes motherhood so easy," Laviolette said. "I got really lucky with her."

"Evelyn is a delight, all the time," Hill added.

As the oldest of the cousin clan, Evelyn, Laviolette's daughter, leads the pack when it comes to milestones. The almost 7-month-old is "ahead of everyone else," the sisters agreed. Evelyn sits up by herself, is cutting a tooth and is talking, Laviolette said.

"I feel like one by one as babies came, we all were obsessed with that baby as it came," Laviolette said. "The first one was Evelyn, so Evelyn got like three days of solid, 'Oh my God, look at how perfect she is.' And then it was Ruby, it was, 'Oh my god, look how perfect.' And now it's Jackson, and 'Oh my god, look how perfect.'"

Twice as loud, hectic and lovely