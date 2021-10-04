 Skip to main content
3 people, including ‘innocent bystander,’ wounded in trio of shootings
The Gary Police Department is investigating three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday, including one in which an "innocent bystander" was struck by a stray bullet.

Three people were wounded in the shootings and all three were at least briefly hospitalized, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The first incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Melton Road.

A 51-year-old Gary man told police he was walking out of a gas station with a friend when gunshots rang out and the man noticed he had been struck in the left chest area. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Interviews with witnesses led investigators to believe "the victim was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet from another incident," police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, Gary officers were sent to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where a 29-year-old Gary man was being treated for a gunshot wound in his left calf.

The man told police that he was parked in the 2500 block of Broadway when someone inside a silver Buick started shooting at him.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209.

Early Monday, police were sent to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merillville to interview a 33-year-old Merrillville man.

The man said he was leaving a bar in the 200 block of 16th Avenue in Gary about 2:45 a.m. when "gunfire erupted" across the street.

The man was shot in the stomach and drove to a residence, where he got a ride to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on Monday's shooting is asked to call Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

