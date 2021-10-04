3 people, including ‘innocent bystander,’ wounded in trio of shootings

The Gary Police Department is investigating three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday, including one in which an "innocent bystander" was struck by a stray bullet.

Three people were wounded in the shootings and all three were at least briefly hospitalized, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The first incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Melton Road.

A 51-year-old Gary man told police he was walking out of a gas station with a friend when gunshots rang out and the man noticed he had been struck in the left chest area. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Interviews with witnesses led investigators to believe "the victim was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet from another incident," police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, Gary officers were sent to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where a 29-year-old Gary man was being treated for a gunshot wound in his left calf.

The man told police that he was parked in the 2500 block of Broadway when someone inside a silver Buick started shooting at him.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209.