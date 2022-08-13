 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

3 weeks without a COVID-19 death in Region

  • Updated
  • 0
east chicago covid-19 stock

In this May 2020 file photo, Jennifer Skosar bags a COVID-19 sample taken at East Chicago Central High School at a drive-thru test site. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

The Region marked a third straight week without a COVID-19 death, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

While the virus did not claim any lives, the seven-day average was slightly up from the previous week.

In Lake County, the seven-day average rose by one case from the previous week to 131. In Porter County it increased from 45 to 49. The seven-day average for LaPorte County held steady at 35, according to ISDH data.

The seven-day average across the state saw a similar, slight increase, going up 48 for a total of 2,121.

There were six deaths in the state in the last week. That was two less than the week prior.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the community level for Lake and Porter counties to be high and recommended wearing a mask when indoors in public.

People are also reading…

A county's community level is determined by using data on hospitalizations and cases.

The CDC rated the community level for LaPorte County at medium and advised those at "high risk for severe illness" to "talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions."

COVID-19 wasn't the only virus on the rise in Indiana last week. The state saw 10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox as well for a total of 78.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Indiana on June 18.

Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts