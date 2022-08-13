3 weeks without a COVID-19 death in Region

The Region marked a third straight week without a COVID-19 death, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

While the virus did not claim any lives, the seven-day average was slightly up from the previous week.

In Lake County, the seven-day average rose by one case from the previous week to 131. In Porter County it increased from 45 to 49. The seven-day average for LaPorte County held steady at 35, according to ISDH data.

The seven-day average across the state saw a similar, slight increase, going up 48 for a total of 2,121.

There were six deaths in the state in the last week. That was two less than the week prior.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the community level for Lake and Porter counties to be high and recommended wearing a mask when indoors in public.

A county's community level is determined by using data on hospitalizations and cases.

The CDC rated the community level for LaPorte County at medium and advised those at "high risk for severe illness" to "talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions."

COVID-19 wasn't the only virus on the rise in Indiana last week. The state saw 10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox as well for a total of 78.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Indiana on June 18.