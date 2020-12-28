$32.5 million development at Merrillville's AmeriPlex closer to fruition

MERRILLVILLE —A $32.5 million development is closer to fruition following action by two Merrillville panels.

The Town Council and Plan Commission recently authorized a boundary adjustment in the land use plan at the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the approval doesn’t change the zoning of land in the business park, but it’s necessary for a 135,000-square-foot distribution facility to be built on 35 acres there.

“It’s more of a legal thing than anything,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

Town officials for months have publicly discussed some aspects of the proposed development. Because of confidentiality, they haven’t yet provided details about who will occupy it or what will take place there once it’s built.

Pettit said the project is expected to create close to 200 jobs and more details could be released early in 2021.

“It’s going to be a wonderful project, I’m sure,” Plan Commissioner Brian Dering said.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon estimated the development will generate more than $400,000 annually in property taxes.