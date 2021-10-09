 Skip to main content
34 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week, data says
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Another 34 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past seven days according to updated statistics on Friday from the Indiana Department of Health. 

In the past week, Lake County saw 21 additional deaths, Porter County recorded two more deaths, LaPorte County had four more deaths, two more were reported in Newton County and five more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported Oct. 1. 

A total of 15,469 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,137 in Lake County; 356 in Porter County; 246 in LaPorte County; 69 in Jasper County; and 48 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon. 

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

Statewide, 3,595 new positive cases were reported Friday, compared to the 3,218 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 982,444.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 18.3% to 17.9% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,605 cases, and Lansing reported 4,049 cases on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 8.1% in Lake County; 8.3% in Porter County; 7.1% in LaPorte County; 9.6% in Jasper County; and 15.1% in Newton County.

Currently Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday. 

Jasper County is in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Newton County remains in the highest red designation, which indicates a very high positivity and community spread.

No counties are in the best possible blue rating.

A total of 56.3% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 55.1% in Lake County; 60.8% in Porter County; 55.1% in LaPorte County; 44.9% in Jasper County; and 39.9% in Newton County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

