34 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week, data says

Another 34 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past seven days according to updated statistics on Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.

In the past week, Lake County saw 21 additional deaths, Porter County recorded two more deaths, LaPorte County had four more deaths, two more were reported in Newton County and five more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported Oct. 1.

A total of 15,469 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,137 in Lake County; 356 in Porter County; 246 in LaPorte County; 69 in Jasper County; and 48 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.

Statewide, 3,595 new positive cases were reported Friday, compared to the 3,218 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 982,444.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 18.3% to 17.9% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.