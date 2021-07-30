4-H'ers efforts pay off at livestock auction

VALPARAISO — For 4-H’ers raising livestock, the Porter County Fair’s annual Celebration Sale is where hard work pays off.

Jocelyn Byers, of the South County Clovers club, earned $1,200 for her grand champion meat pen of three rabbits, a phenomenal return on her investment of about $200.

Byers thought they would sell for a couple hundred dollars, certainly less than $1,000.

Jakob Kolan, of the Morgan Sodbusters club, figures his 262-pound pig cost about $1,000 to raise. The reserve grand champion barrow sold for $3,864.50, or 414.75 per pound.

“I was blown away. I was really happy for it,” Kolan said.

As with many of the other animals, friends and family chipped in to raise the total price at auction. “I knew nothing about it,” he said.

Jesse Spratley was among the bidders who drove up prices for the 4-H’ers projects. “It was a little nerve-wracking,” he said, during the bidding process. Friends, family and businesses all chipped in for the pig they bought and promptly donated back to be sold as a lot.

Emma Landfadt prepared her 1,300-pound reserve champion Charolais steer for the sale even as the rabbits and pigs went on the auction block.