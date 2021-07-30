4-H'ers efforts pay off at livestock auction

VALPARAISO — For 4-H’ers raising livestock, the Porter County Fair’s annual Celebration Sale is where hard work pays off.
Jocelyn Byers, of the South County Clovers club, earned $1,200 for her grand champion meat pen of three rabbits, a phenomenal return on her investment of about $200.
Byers thought they would sell for a couple hundred dollars, certainly less than $1,000.
Jakob Kolan, of the Morgan Sodbusters club, figures his 262-pound pig cost about $1,000 to raise. The reserve grand champion barrow sold for $3,864.50, or 414.75 per pound.
“I was blown away. I was really happy for it,” Kolan said.
As with many of the other animals, friends and family chipped in to raise the total price at auction. “I knew nothing about it,” he said.
Jesse Spratley was among the bidders who drove up prices for the 4-H’ers projects. “It was a little nerve-wracking,” he said, during the bidding process. Friends, family and businesses all chipped in for the pig they bought and promptly donated back to be sold as a lot.
Emma Landfadt prepared her 1,300-pound reserve champion Charolais steer for the sale even as the rabbits and pigs went on the auction block.
Being a stylist for a steer involves rinsing it, washing it with white soap, rinsing it and then drying it well with a blow dryer. It’s a bit like moussing the animal’s hair, she said.
Practiced showing steer
Landfadt, a Pleasant Pioneers member, said she had to work with the steer so it would know her well and follow her directions as she showed the animal to judges and finally potential buyers.
Her steer cost $3,000 to $4,000 to raise, she estimated.
Ellie Schuck, of the Morgan Hustling Hoosiers club, said 4-H is a good leadership experience that teaches responsibility.
Her grand champion barrow, Doug, sold for $3,250, or $12.50 per pound.
“It feels good that all my hard work paid off,” she said, but she’s also sad that it has come to an end.
Nathan Stoner, a Morgan Sodbusters member, tended his brother Carter’s turkeys while Carter sold a pig at auction.
Carter won champion bronze turkey and champion white turkey.
“It’s fun to watch tiny chicken-like things grow into repulsive dinosaurs,” Nathan said.
“They’re always eating, always drinking,” Nathan said. Much like college students, they don’t care who is paying for it, he added.
Kraft Auction Services ran the auction, which was both live and online.