4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Northwest Indiana, all of which were Lake County residents.
A total of 140 people have died in Lake County, and the death toll remained at 15 in Porter County, 14 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
The number of deaths statewide rose by 46 to a total of 1,596, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The additional deaths reported Saturday occurred between May 6 and May 15, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 656 Hoosiers tested positive for the virus, bringing Indiana's total number of confirmed cases to 27,280.
Lake County added 65 cases in the 24-hour reporting period for a total of 2,812.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 534 positive cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday a total of 243 positive cases and seven deaths.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals for other communities: Hammond, 467; Crown Point, 313; Merrillville, 250; Dyer, 206; Hobart, 179; Schererville, 127; Munster, 115; Highland, 73; Griffith, 56; "unknown," 53; Cedar Lake, 46; Whiting, 49; St. John, 45; Lowell, 38; Lake Station, 35; "other," 11; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one. Totals include only residents of each community, not those being treated in medical facilities in those towns, officials said.
Death totals included 22 in Crown Point; 15 in Hammond; 11 in Munster; nine each in Merrillville and Dyer; 10 in Hobart; three in Schererville; two each in Highland, Griffith, Cedar Lake and Lowell; and one each in Whiting, St. John and Lake Station.
The Porter County Health Department reported eight new positive cases for a total of 401.
Townships with more than 10 cases included: Portage, 170; Center, 84; Washington, 46; Westchester, 31; Liberty, 19; Union 19; and Boone, 12. The majority of cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail, county officials said.
The total of 15 deaths included nine in Portage Township, four in Westchester Township, and one each in Liberty and Center townships, county officials said.
In LaPorte County, the number of cases increased by three to 355, according to state data.
Locations reporting more than 10 cases included: 172 at Westville Correctional Facility; 80 in Michigan City; 67 in LaPorte; and 15 in the town of Westville, according to the LaPorte County Health Department.
Newton County cases have remained stagnant at 71.
Jasper County added one for a total of 43.
Additional positive cases reported Friday occurred between May 14 and 15, state officials said.
A total of 171,358 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with about 15.9% receiving positive results.
Totals included 15,658 in Lake County, 2,980 in Porter County, 2,496 in LaPorte County, 745 in Jasper County and 244 in Newton County.
Tests occurred between March 31 and May 15, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Testing also is available for those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness.
The state is offering a drive-thru clinic in Gary. For details about state-sponsored testing sites, go to the COVID-19 testing clinic link at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.
