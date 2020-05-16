4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Northwest Indiana, all of which were Lake County residents.

A total of 140 people have died in Lake County, and the death toll remained at 15 in Porter County, 14 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

The number of deaths statewide rose by 46 to a total of 1,596, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The additional deaths reported Saturday occurred between May 6 and May 15, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 656 Hoosiers tested positive for the virus, bringing Indiana's total number of confirmed cases to 27,280.

Lake County added 65 cases in the 24-hour reporting period for a total of 2,812.

The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 534 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday a total of 243 positive cases and seven deaths.