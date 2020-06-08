4 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19 in Lake County

Additional cases reported Monday occurred between June 6 and 7, state officials said.

A total of 309,503 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 12.2% receiving positive results.

Totals included 27,362 in Lake County, 5,771 in Porter County, 4,875 in LaPorte County, 441 in Newton County, and 1,588 in Jasper County.

Additional tests reported Monday occurred between April 13 and June 7, state officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a drive-thru clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.