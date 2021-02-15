4 more Lake County residents die from COVID-19, health officials report

An additional four people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19 died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by health officials.

The deaths were among 19 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,765 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,365 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 848 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.

State health officials listed 426 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

Also Monday, an additional 103 people across Northwest Indiana were reported infected with COVID-19.