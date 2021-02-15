4 more Lake County residents die from COVID-19, health officials report

An additional four people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19 died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by health officials.
The deaths were among 19 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,765 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,365 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 848 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
State health officials listed 426 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Also Monday, an additional 103 people across Northwest Indiana were reported infected with COVID-19.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 47,681 in Lake County, up 71; 15,840 in Porter County, up 21; 9,591 in LaPorte County, up seven; 3,097 in Jasper County, up four; and 964 in Newton County, no change, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 77,173, following corrections.
A total of 817 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 649,652. New cases were reported between Feb. 5 and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.1% in Lake County, down from 6.4% the day before; 6.1% in Porter County, down from 6.8%; 5.6% in LaPorte County, down from 6.4%; 6.5% in Newton County, up from 6.4%; and 6.8% in Jasper County, down from 7.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Friday, 300,742 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 779,240 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.