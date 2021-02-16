4 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Four more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 died, updated health data showed.

Additional deaths included three in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 40 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,805 Hoosiers had died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 20 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,369 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 851 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 42 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 426 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.