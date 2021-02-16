4 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Four more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 died, updated health data showed.
Additional deaths included three in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 40 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,805 Hoosiers had died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 20 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,369 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic. That total included 851 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 42 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 426 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Also Tuesday, an additional 105 people across Northwest Indiana were reported infected with COVID-19, bringing the number of residents to test positive to 77,278, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 47,754 in Lake County, up 73 from the previous day; 15,861 in Porter County, up 21; 9,599 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,100 in Jasper County, up three; and 964 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.
A total of 889 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 650,535. New cases were reported Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,198 cases, unchanged from the previous day, and 33,243 tested. Lansing had 2,940 cases, up one, and 26,807 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6% in Lake County, down from 6.1% the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, down from 6.1%; 5.6% in LaPorte County, no change; 5.5% in Newton County, down from 6.5%; and 5.9% in Jasper County7, down from 6.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Friday, 347,508 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 828,078 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
ISDH reported more than 70 Indiana COVID-19 vaccine clinics were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather brought on by a winter storm system impacting much of the Midwest.
The Porter County Expo Center remained open Tuesday despite inclement weather, county officials said.
A list of impacted vaccinations sites is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.