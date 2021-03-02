4 more reported dead from COVID-19 across NWI

The State Department of Health also reported that 1,014,651 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,000,321 .

The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,586, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,461 in Lake County, up 39; 16,216 in Porter County, up 15; 9,778 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,166 in Jasper County, up five; and 965 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.

A total of 582 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 552,750. New cases were reported between June 1 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,242 cases, up two from the previous day, and 34,803 tested. Lansing had 2,990 cases, up five, and 28,003 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, unchanged from the day before; 5.4% in Porter County, down from 5.5%; 4% in LaPorte County, down from 5%; 1.4% in Newton County, up from 0.8%; and 4.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.3%.