4 more reported dead from COVID-19 across NWI

Four more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data released Tuesday showed.
Additional deaths included two in Lake County and one each in LaPorte and Newton counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 31 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,192 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between May 21 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,411 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 880 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 197 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
State health officials listed 431 deaths statewide as probable, down two from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
As of Tuesday, 587,359 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 569,465 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,014,651 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,000,321 .
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,586, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,461 in Lake County, up 39; 16,216 in Porter County, up 15; 9,778 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,166 in Jasper County, up five; and 965 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.
A total of 582 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 552,750. New cases were reported between June 1 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,242 cases, up two from the previous day, and 34,803 tested. Lansing had 2,990 cases, up five, and 28,003 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, unchanged from the day before; 5.4% in Porter County, down from 5.5%; 4% in LaPorte County, down from 5%; 1.4% in Newton County, up from 0.8%; and 4.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Three locations across the state will operate new mass vaccination clinics at varying dates in March, the Department of Health announced. They include the following:
- From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 5-7 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St.
- From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg Campus, 8204 County Road 311
- From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame Compton Family Ice Arena, 100 Compton Family Ice Arena
Each site may host vaccinations during additional dates, depending on demand and vaccine availability, the Department of Health said.
Hoosiers age 55 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.