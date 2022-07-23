4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; cases on the rise

All four deaths were reported in Lake County. No new deaths were reported in Porter, LaPorte, Newton or Jasper County.

Last week there were 10 new deaths in Lake County, eight in Porter and one in both LaPorte and Newton.

The number of COVID-19 cases has also risen in the Region. The seven-day average in Lake County is 131, up from 124 last week.

The Porter County seven-day average went from 42 last week to 41 this week, LaPorte went from 27 to 28, Newton went from 2 to 3 and Jasper stayed at 10 both weeks.