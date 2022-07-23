 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; cases on the rise

Four new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana in the last week, down from 20 the week before. 

Four new deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in the past seven-day period, down from 20 new deaths during the previous week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. 

All four deaths were reported in Lake County. No new deaths were reported in Porter, LaPorte, Newton or Jasper County. 

Last week there were 10 new deaths in Lake County, eight in Porter and one in both LaPorte and Newton. 

The number of COVID-19 cases has also risen in the Region. The seven-day average in Lake County is 131, up from 124 last week. 

The Porter County seven-day average went from 42 last week to 41 this week, LaPorte went from 27 to 28, Newton went from 2 to 3 and Jasper stayed at 10 both weeks.

Marion County still has the highest seven-day average in the state with 265. 

COVID-19 cases, death and hospitalizations are rising across the country, largely due to BA.5, a COVID-19 variant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is responsible for an estimated 78% of cases. The CDC said the rapid rise in cases since June suggests BA.5 "spreads more easily than previous Omicron lineages." 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lake County has reported 1,777 COVID-related deaths, Porter County has reported 551 and LaPorte County has reported 368. Newton County has reported 67, and Jasper County has reported 143.

Records show that 54.7% of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

