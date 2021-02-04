4 new local COVID-19 deaths reported; state adds undercounted fatalities

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The four fatalities, two each in Lake and Jasper counties, were included in 37 reported across Indiana. A total of 11,231 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 19 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH performed a year-end audit matching death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor in a death with a positive COVID-19 test result. The audit found Indiana undercounted COVID-19 deaths by 1,205 in 2020 and an additional 302 deaths so far in 2021.
The Times of Northwest Indiana's reporting has factored in the increase in local county totals.
NWI deaths now stand at 801 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 188 in LaPorte County, 39 in Jasper County and 29 in Newton County, a total of 1,308 people in the Region who have died since the pandemic began.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, an increase of one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 231 new COVID-19 cases reported across NWI. New totals include 46,789 in Lake County, up 142; 15,468 in Porter County, up 46; 9,491 in LaPorte County, up 31; 3,014 in Jasper County, up eight; and 956 in Newton County, up four.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 75,672.
Across Indiana there were 2,403 new cases, pushing the state's count to 633,690. New cases were reported between May 20 and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 13 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,146 cases, up one from the previous day, and 31,954 tested. Lansing had 2,876 cases, up seven, and 25,422 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.9% in Lake County, down from 8.2% the day before; 7.8% in Porter County, down from 8%; 8.2% in LaPorte County, down from 9%; 13.2% in Newton County, down from 15%; and 8% in Jasper County, down from 8.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Thursday, 178,560 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 637,906 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.