4 new local COVID-19 deaths reported; state adds undercounted fatalities

There were 231 new COVID-19 cases reported across NWI. New totals include 46,789 in Lake County, up 142; 15,468 in Porter County, up 46; 9,491 in LaPorte County, up 31; 3,014 in Jasper County, up eight; and 956 in Newton County, up four.

The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 75,672.

Across Indiana there were 2,403 new cases, pushing the state's count to 633,690. New cases were reported between May 20 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 13 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,146 cases, up one from the previous day, and 31,954 tested. Lansing had 2,876 cases, up seven, and 25,422 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.9% in Lake County, down from 8.2% the day before; 7.8% in Porter County, down from 8%; 8.2% in LaPorte County, down from 9%; 13.2% in Newton County, down from 15%; and 8% in Jasper County, down from 8.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.