4 wounded in 3 separate shootings this week in Gary

GARY — Four people were wounded in three separate shootings this week, police said.
Gary police spoke with a 19-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the buttocks after responding about 12:15 a.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man claimed he was shot while riding in the backseat of a car, police said. He was taken to the hospital by a friend.
About 3:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 1100 block of Clark Road for a gunshot wound victim.
A 37-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his right arm told police he'd been shot in the 1300 block of Clark Road and ran to a gas station for help, Hamady said.
The shooting appeared to be an isolated case and remained under investigation, he said.
Police ask anyone with information about Monday's shootings to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210.
About 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 39-year-old Gary woman and her 15-year-old daughter were wounded in a shooting in the 1100 block of West 41st Avenue, police said.
The woman told police she noticed a flare device on fire on the hood of a car and went outside to put it out, Hamady said.
The woman and her daughter were wounded when two men in a gold Buick, possibly a LaSabre or Century, drove by and one of the men began shooting, police said.
The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her ankles and leg. Her daughter suffered a graze wound to the buttocks, police said.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated case, Hamady said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.
To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
