4 wounded in 3 separate shootings this week in Gary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Four people were wounded in three separate shootings this week, police said.

Gary police spoke with a 19-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the buttocks after responding about 12:15 a.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man claimed he was shot while riding in the backseat of a car, police said. He was taken to the hospital by a friend.

About 3:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 1100 block of Clark Road for a gunshot wound victim.

A 37-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his right arm told police he'd been shot in the 1300 block of Clark Road and ran to a gas station for help, Hamady said.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated case and remained under investigation, he said.

Police ask anyone with information about Monday's shootings to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 39-year-old Gary woman and her 15-year-old daughter were wounded in a shooting in the 1100 block of West 41st Avenue, police said.

The woman told police she noticed a flare device on fire on the hood of a car and went outside to put it out, Hamady said.