5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Five additional people in the Region's five county area were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to statistics provided Friday by health officials.

Four people in Lake County and one in LaPorte County were the latest local victims of the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

A total of 13,487 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,021 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 223 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 56,534; Porter County, 19,476; LaPorte County, 12,473; Newton County, 1,197; and Jasper County, 3,939.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.6% in Lake County; 1.9% in Porter County; 1.9% in LaPorte County; 21.7% in Newton County; and 4.5% in Jasper County.

A total of 49.1% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.