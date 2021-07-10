 Skip to main content
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
COVID-19 testing

Indiana State Department of Health workers await the next patient during a COVID-19 testing clinic on April 16 at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file ,The Times

Five additional people in the Region's five county area were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to statistics provided Friday by health officials.

Four people in Lake County and one in LaPorte County were the latest local victims of the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Lake County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the late spring.

A total of 13,487 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,021 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 223 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 56,534; Porter County, 19,476; LaPorte County, 12,473; Newton County, 1,197; and Jasper County, 3,939.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.6% in Lake County; 1.9% in Porter County; 1.9% in LaPorte County; 21.7% in Newton County; and 4.5% in Jasper County.

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

A total of 49.1% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 46.8% in Lake County; 51.2% in Porter County; 51% in LaPorte County; 26.8% in Newton County; and 41.1% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

