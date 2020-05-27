5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

LaPorte and Newton counties reported no additional confirmed cases, for totals of 415 and 74, respectively.

Jasper County reported four additional cases, bringing its total to 62.

Additional cases reported Wednesday occurred between April 10 and May 26, state officials said.

A total of 235,333 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 13.8% receiving positive results.

Totals included 21,474 in Lake County, 4,293 in Porter County, 3653 in LaPorte County, 1,084 in Jasper County and 334 in Newton County. By comparison, the number of tests administered per 10,000 people was 442 in Lake, 332 in LaPorte, 323 in Jasper, 252 in Porter and 239 in Newton.

Additional tests reported Wednesday occurred between March 10 and May 26, state officials said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.