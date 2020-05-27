5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.
The deaths bring the total number of cases to 170 in Lake County, 24 in Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
Twenty-one deaths statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 1,871.
Another 159 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred between April 14 and May 26, state officials said. All data were228 provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 370 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 32,437.
Lake County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 3,347.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 589, up 10 from the day before; Crown Point, 343, up one; Merrillville, 285, up three; Hobart, 222, no change; Dyer, 218, up two; Schererville, 138, up four; Munster, 129, up one; Highland, 99, up one; Griffith, 81, up one; Whiting, 79, up three; "unknown," 59, no change; St. John, 57, up one; Lowell, 50, no change; Cedar Lake, 49, no change; Lake Station, 45, no change; "other," 13, up one; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.
Total deaths included: Crown Point, 31; Dyer, 17; Hammond, 16; Munster, 12; Hobart, 11; Merrillville, 10; Schererville and Lowell, four each; Highland, Griffith, whiting, Cedar Lake and Lake Station, two each; St. John, one.
The Gary Health Department was re-evaluating how it reports coronavirus data, so no information was available this week. Officials said they would begin regularly releasing data after the re-evaluation is complete.
The Porter County Health Department reported the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals fell to 16, while the number who have recovered rose to 330.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 202; Center Township, 134; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 35; Liberty Township, 24; Union Township, 20; Boone Township, 15; Porter Township, 8; Morgan Township, 7; Pleasant Township, 6; Pine Township, 3; Jackson Township, 2. Most cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
LaPorte and Newton counties reported no additional confirmed cases, for totals of 415 and 74, respectively.
Jasper County reported four additional cases, bringing its total to 62.
Additional cases reported Wednesday occurred between April 10 and May 26, state officials said.
A total of 235,333 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 13.8% receiving positive results.
Totals included 21,474 in Lake County, 4,293 in Porter County, 3653 in LaPorte County, 1,084 in Jasper County and 334 in Newton County. By comparison, the number of tests administered per 10,000 people was 442 in Lake, 332 in LaPorte, 323 in Jasper, 252 in Porter and 239 in Newton.
Additional tests reported Wednesday occurred between March 10 and May 26, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
Whiting Fourth of July
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.