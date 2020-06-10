5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Death totals in Porter County included: Portage Township, 14; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one.

One new case was reported in LaPorte County, bringing the total to 463, according to the state.

The Westville Correctional Facility reported Tuesday a total of six deaths among inmates, 179 positive cases among inmates and 107 cases among staff. A total of 172 inmates and 94 staff members have recovered from the disease.

Jasper County reported two new cases, for a total of 82.

Newton County reported one new case, for a total of 82.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.