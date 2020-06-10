5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including three in Porter County and two in Lake County.
Death totals stood at 219 in Lake County, 34 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 15 additional deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,173.
The state listed another 182 deaths as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
An additional 339 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers infected to 38,337.
Additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred between May 24 and June 9, while additional positive cases occurred between May 3 and June 9, state officials said. All data was subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The number of positive cases in Lake County increased by 28, for a total of 4,033.
The Gary Health Department
on Wednesday reported a total of 723 positive cases and 51 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department on Tuesday reported 377 cases and 13 deaths.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 769; Crown Point, 389; Merrillville, 334; Dyer, 259; Hobart, 252; Munster, 162; Schererville, 147; Highland, 122; Whiting, 117; Griffith, 93; St. John, 69; Lowell, 55; Cedar Lake, 54; Lake Station, 51; Schneider, three. The Health Department also listed 75 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
Death totals included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 29; Hammond and Hobart, 17 each; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, eight; Schererville, five; Griffith and Lowell, four each; Highland, three; Cedar Lake and Lake Station, two each; and St. John, one.
The total number of positive cases in Porter County increased by eight to a total of 592, county officials said. Thirteen patients were being treated in hospitals, and 451 have recovered.
Positive case totals included: Portage Township, 244; Center Township, 165; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 37; Liberty Township, 25; Union Township, 22; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 10; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, five; Jackson Township, two. Most of the positive cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Death totals in Porter County included: Portage Township, 14; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one.
One new case was reported in LaPorte County, bringing the total to 463, according to the state.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Tuesday a total of six deaths among inmates, 179 positive cases among inmates and 107 cases among staff. A total of 172 inmates and 94 staff members have recovered from the disease.
Jasper County reported two new cases, for a total of 82.
Newton County reported one new case, for a total of 82.
The Indiana State Department of Health will host a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.