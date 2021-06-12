5 more die from COVID in Region

Five more people from Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.
The deaths, which occurred in Lake County, LaPorte County and Jasper County, were among 30 additional deaths reported across Indiana.
A total of 13,324 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,006 in Lake County, 300 in Porter County, 221 in LaPorte County, 54 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County.
The Porter County Health Department no longer reports data on the weekends.
The new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between April 5 and Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 55,421; Porter County, 19,084; LaPorte County, 12,385; Newton County, 1,126; and Jasper County, 3,862.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 2.8% in Lake County; 2.5% in Porter County; 4.6% in LaPorte County; 5.6% in Newton County; and 5.3% in Jasper County.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 45.8% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.
Walmart and Sam's Club are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.