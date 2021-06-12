5 more die from COVID in Region

Five more people from Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.

The deaths, which occurred in Lake County, LaPorte County and Jasper County, were among 30 additional deaths reported across Indiana.

A total of 13,324 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,006 in Lake County, 300 in Porter County, 221 in LaPorte County, 54 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County.

The Porter County Health Department no longer reports data on the weekends.

The new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between April 5 and Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 55,421; Porter County, 19,084; LaPorte County, 12,385; Newton County, 1,126; and Jasper County, 3,862.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 2.8% in Lake County; 2.5% in Porter County; 4.6% in LaPorte County; 5.6% in Newton County; and 5.3% in Jasper County.