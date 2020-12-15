5 more in NWI reported dead from COVID-19; state reports 129 new deaths

Officials reported Tuesday five more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, as Indiana recorded another 129 deaths statewide.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included three in Lake County and one each in Newton and Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health .
The Porter County Health Department had not updated its dashboard Tuesday afternoon.
New deaths reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period which pushed the state's count to 6,657.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 8 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Total fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region included 533 in Lake County, 146 in Porter County, 116 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 311 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Northwest Indiana cases totals stood at 35,347 in Lake County, up 249; 10,792 in Porter County, no change since data was not updated; 6,257 in LaPorte County, up 75; 2,101 in Jasper County, up 19; and 743 in Newton County, up five.
Across Indiana, there were 4,347 new cases, pushing the state's total to 434,642.
New cases were reported between March 6 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,512 cases, up 18 from Monday, and 24,702 tested. Lansing had 2,289, up 13, and 19,235 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.9% in Lake County, down from 15.2% the day before; 11.9% in Porter County, down from 12.4%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10.9%; 13.6% in Newton County, up from 11.1%; and 12.2% in Jasper County, no change.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.