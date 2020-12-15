5 more in NWI reported dead from COVID-19; state reports 129 new deaths

Officials reported Tuesday five more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, as Indiana recorded another 129 deaths statewide.

New fatalities from the respiratory disease included three in Lake County and one each in Newton and Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health .

The Porter County Health Department had not updated its dashboard Tuesday afternoon.

New deaths reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period which pushed the state's count to 6,657.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 8 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Total fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region included 533 in Lake County, 146 in Porter County, 116 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 311 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.