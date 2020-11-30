$6.94 billion Cook County budget with no new taxes is unanimously approved

CHICAGO — Cook County commissioners voted 17-0 last week to approve a 2021 budget that includes no new taxes and chips away at unfunded pension obligations.
The $6.94 billion budget eliminated 569 vacant, full-time positions, bringing the county's workforce under 22,000 employees for the first time since Board President Toni Preckwinkle entered office 10 years ago.
The budget includes a supplemental pension payment of more than $300 million, boosting the total of extra payments to $1.6 billion since 2016. Cook County carries A2 and A+ credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch, respectively; both are toward the more favorable end of the companies' rankings.
Budget gaps of $222.2 million and $187 million in the general fund and county hospital system had to be closed.
For the former, Preckwinkle relied on a one-time transfer of $77 million from its reserves, federal funding, deferred spending, cutting vacant jobs and higher than expected revenue from cannabis, gaming and online sales.
Hospitals bridged their budget gap with the help of a $40 million transfer of county funds, along with increased revenue from County Care membership and renegotiated reimbursement rates, among other sources.
The budget includes support for the fair transit pilot program aimed at providing improved commuter rail and bus service at a lower cost in the south suburbs and Chicago's South Side. One focus is the Metra Electric South Chicago Branch serving the Southeast Side.
"This is a balanced budget, without tax increases, that makes millions of dollars in important equity investments made possible because of our hard work, tough decisions and avoiding quick fixes," Preckwinkle said in a nws release. "We've done a great deal of heavy lifting to instill fiscal responsibility and financial stability in Cook County."
