6 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

The Region saw six additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, including four in Lake County and two in Porter County.
This brings the total deaths to 207 in Lake County, 30 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
A total of 26 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,078.
Another 180 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
An additional 533 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 36,578.
Additional deaths reported Friday occurred between May 11 and June 4, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County reported 43 new cases, for a total of 3,876.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 738, up seven; Crown Point, 379, up two; Merrillville, 311, no change; Dyer, 256, up two; Hobart, 243, up five; Munster, 154, up three; Schererville, 142, up one; Highland, 116, up one; Whiting, 111, up two; Griffith, 90, no change; St. John, 66, no change; Cedar Lake, 52, no change; Lowell, 50, down two; Lake Station, 48, up one; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The health department lists 68 cases as "unknown" and 17 cases as "other."
The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since Tuesday, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 363 cases and 12 deaths Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department reported 572 cases and 13 patients being treated in hospitals. The number of people who had recovered was 388.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 237, up two; Center Township, 155, up one; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 36, no change; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 22, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 10, no change; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Morgan Township, eight, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 14, no change; Center Township, 11, up two; Westchester Township, four, no change; and Liberty Township, one, no change.
LaPorte County reported two more cases, for a total of 448.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 106 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 170 inmates and 91 staff have recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Thursday.
Newton County reported two additional cases Friday. Its total is 80.
Jasper County saw one new case, for 74 cases total.
Additional cases reported Thursday occurred between April 9 and June 4, state officials said.
A total of 291,638 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 12.5% receiving positive results.
Totals included 26,000 in Lake County, 5,428 in Porter County, 4,611 in LaPorte County, 1,491 in Jasper County and 407 in Newton County.
Additional tests reported Thursday occurred between March 16 and June 4, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
