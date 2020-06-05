6 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Region saw six additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, including four in Lake County and two in Porter County.

This brings the total deaths to 207 in Lake County, 30 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

A total of 26 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,078.

Another 180 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

An additional 533 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 36,578.

Additional deaths reported Friday occurred between May 11 and June 4, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Lake County reported 43 new cases, for a total of 3,876.