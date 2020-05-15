6 more COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI; positive cases continue to climb

The total of 15 deaths included nine in Portage Township, four in Westchester Township, and one each in Liberty and Center townships, county officials said.

In LaPorte County, the number of cases increased by eight to 352, according to state data.

Locations reporting more than 10 cases included: 172 at Westville Correctional Facility; 80 in Michigan City; 67 in LaPorte; and 15 in the town of Westville, according to the LaPorte County Health Department.

Newton County added three cases for a total of 71.

Jasper County added two cases for a total of 42.

Additional positive cases reported Friday occurred between May 5 and 14, state officials said.

A total of 165,448 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with about 16.1% receiving positive results.

Totals included 15,136 in Lake County, 2,899 in Porter County, 2,429 in LaPorte County, 733 in Jasper County and 241 in Newton County.

Tests occurred between March 31 and May 14, state officials said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.