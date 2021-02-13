6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more local fatalities from COVID-19 were reported among updated statistics Saturday from health officials.
The six, including five more in Lake County and one more in LaPorte County, were among 33 new deaths recorded across Indiana. A total of 11,722 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 23 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,360 Region residents have died since the pandemic began, including 843 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 193 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
NWI had 104 new COVID-19 positive cases reported. County totals include 47,459 in Lake County, up 63; 15,794 in Porter County, up 28; 9,571 in LaPorte County, up eight; and 3,085 in Jasper County, up five. Newton County remained unchanged at 964.
Across Indiana there were 1,275 more positive cases reported, pushing the state's count to 647,657. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,191 cases, up four from the previous day, and 33,046 tested. Lansing had 2,932 cases, up two, and 26,632 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 6.8% in Porter County, no change; 6.5% in LaPorte County, up from 6.3%; 6.5% in Newton County, down from 6.6%; and 7.5% in Jasper County, up from 7.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Saturday, 320,575 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 799,639 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.