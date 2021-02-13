6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more local fatalities from COVID-19 were reported among updated statistics Saturday from health officials.

The six, including five more in Lake County and one more in LaPorte County, were among 33 new deaths recorded across Indiana. A total of 11,722 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 23 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,360 Region residents have died since the pandemic began, including 843 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 193 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

NWI had 104 new COVID-19 positive cases reported. County totals include 47,459 in Lake County, up 63; 15,794 in Porter County, up 28; 9,571 in LaPorte County, up eight; and 3,085 in Jasper County, up five. Newton County remained unchanged at 964.