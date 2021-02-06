6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Six more people died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.
The six deaths were included in 67 more fatalities reported across Indiana. A total of 11,346 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 3 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,322 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 812 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
A total of 257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in NWI. New county totals include 47,016 in Lake County, up 142; 15,608 in Porter County, up 77; 9,480 in LaPorte County, up 21; 3,036 in Jasper County, up 14; and 959 in Newton County, up three.
There were 2,855 more positive cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 637,987. New cases were reported Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 17 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,154 cases, up two from the previous day, and 32,286 tested. Lansing had 2,895 cases, up five, and 25,642 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.5% in Lake County, down from 7.6% the day before; 6.3% in Porter County, down from 6.5%; 7.3% in LaPorte County, down from 7.6%; 10.7% in Newton County, down from 13.2%; and 9% in Jasper county, up from 8.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Saturday, 205,712 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 681,965 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.