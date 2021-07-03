6 more die from COVID-19 in Region, officials say

Six more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in northwest Indiana over the past week, according to statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New local deaths from the respiratory disease since last Saturday included five in Lake County and one in Jasper County.

A total of 13,439 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,017 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 222 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 56,264; Porter County, 19,427; LaPorte County, 12,458; Newton County, 1,176; and Jasper County, 3,917.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.5% in Lake County; 0.9% in Porter County; 1.9% in LaPorte County; 12.4% in Newton County; and 2.3% in Jasper County.

A total of 48.7% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.