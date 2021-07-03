 Skip to main content
6 more die from COVID-19 in Region, officials say
Six more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in northwest Indiana over the past week, according to statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New local deaths from the respiratory disease since last Saturday included five in Lake County and one in Jasper County.

Pablo Nuñez, of Lake Station, was treated to a trip outside Christ Advocate Medical Center as he recovers from COVID-19.

A total of 13,439 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,017 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 222 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 56,264; Porter County, 19,427; LaPorte County, 12,458; Newton County, 1,176; and Jasper County, 3,917.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.5% in Lake County; 0.9% in Porter County; 1.9% in LaPorte County; 12.4% in Newton County; and 2.3% in Jasper County.

A total of 48.7% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 46.3% in Lake County; 50.7% in Porter County; 50.6% in LaPorte County; 26.5% in Newton County; and 40.8% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

