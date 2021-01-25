6 more Hoosiers die from COVID in Northwest Indiana, officials report

Six more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 311 have tested positive, statistics updated Monday showed.
New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and four in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 12 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,352.
New deaths were reported between March 15 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,136 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 687 in Lake County, 230 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 45,676 cases in Lake County, up 169; 15,072 in Porter County, up 84; 9,145 in LaPorte County, up 43; 2,917 in Jasper County, up 12; and 920 in Newton County, up three, following ISHD's corrections to the previous day's total.
A total of 73,730 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, following corrections.
A total of 2,210 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 613,228. New cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 25 patients hospitalized and 14,319 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,063 cases, up four from the previous day, and 30,573 tested. Lansing had 2,828 cases, up 10, and 24,272 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 11.1% in Lake County, up from 11% the day before; 9.6% in Porter County, down from 10.6%; 12.8% in LaPorte County, down from 14.1%; 16% in Newton County, up from 14.4%; and 10.5% in Jasper County, up from 11.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Monday afternoon, 100,019 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 440,822 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.