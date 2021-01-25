6 more Hoosiers die from COVID in Northwest Indiana, officials report

Six more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 311 have tested positive, statistics updated Monday showed.

New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and four in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 12 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,352.

New deaths were reported between March 15 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,136 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 687 in Lake County, 230 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.