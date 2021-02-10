6 more in NWI dead from COVID-19, health officials report

Six more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, and another 89 tested positive across Northwest Indiana's five counties, data updated Wednesday showed.

The deaths were among 52 new fatalities reported by the Indiana State Department of Health statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,578.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 23 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,337 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.

That total included 824 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 191 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 423 deaths statewide as probable, up nine from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.