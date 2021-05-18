6 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

An additional six people were reported dead from COVID-19 across Northwest Indiana, updated data provided Tuesday showed.
New local deaths included five in Lake County and one in Newton County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The additional deaths brought the total number of Hoosiers killed by the virus to 13,090, including at least 1,564 in Northwest Indiana.
County totals included 982 in Lake, 283 in Porter, 215 in LaPorte, 49 in Jasper and 35 in Newton.
The state reported 313 deaths in Porter County, but Porter County Health Department coronavirus dashboard listed a total of 283 deaths.
Additional deaths reported Monday occurred between March 16 and Monday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 89,976 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state and Porter County data.
Totals included 54,304 in Lake County, up 56 from the day before; 18,750 in Porter County, up 15; 12,098 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,735 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,089 in Jasper County, no change.
The Porter County Health Department stopped reporting case totals on weekends in March.
Statewide, 736,480 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, up 495 cases from the previous day.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,864 cases, up seven from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,443 cases, up four, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in all but two of its five counties. They included 6.3% in Lake County, up from 6.2%; 6.5% in Porter County, no change; 9.5% in LaPorte County, up from 9.1%; 3.6% in Newton County, down from 4.7%; and 9.7% in Jasper County, up from 9.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 40% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 39.6% the previous day.
To date, 2,326,908 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 2,305,943 from the day before, data showed.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.