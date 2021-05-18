6 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Statewide, 736,480 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, up 495 cases from the previous day.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,864 cases, up seven from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,443 cases, up four, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in all but two of its five counties. They included 6.3% in Lake County, up from 6.2%; 6.5% in Porter County, no change; 9.5% in LaPorte County, up from 9.1%; 3.6% in Newton County, down from 4.7%; and 9.7% in Jasper County, up from 9.7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 40% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 39.6% the previous day.

To date, 2,326,908 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 2,305,943 from the day before, data showed.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.