6 sent to the hospital after Bishop Ford crash

CHICAGO — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash led to additional crashes.

Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit crash at 4:56 a.m. Sunday on the Bishop Ford at 111th St. in the South Side of Chicago.

A preliminary investigation into the crash shows a 2011 black Ford Fusion and 2013 bronze Hyundai Tuscon were driving on Interstate 94 southbound at 111th St. when Ivan Gibson, 29, of Tampa, Florida, driver of the Ford, lost control of his car for "unknown reasons" and hit the Hyundai, police said.

Police said the impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll over. The car was being driven by Dearies Dennis, 31, of Crest, Illinois.

Gibson was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while Dennis was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision caused three additional crashes, and a total of six people were taken to area hospitals with minor to life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 5:06 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-94 were closed for a traffic investigation; the lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

