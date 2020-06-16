69th Avenue closed in Hobart for road project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — The city has closed a stretch of 69th Avenue as the major road reconstruction project advances there.

The road is closed between Mississippi Street and Marsh View Street for the first phase of a project that will widen and rebuild 69th.

The Redevelopment Commission in March awarded a $4 million contract to G.E. Marshall for the initiative.

The initial phase should be finished by the end of the year, Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, said when the contract was awarded.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times during construction, but the corridor will be closed to through traffic.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the construction area while 69th is closed, City Engineer Phil Gralik said. The route uses Mississippi Street, 73rd Avenue and Colorado Street to travel around the site.

The second phase of the project will take place from Meadow View Street to Colorado Street. A roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection.

Dammarell said that phase should begin in the spring of 2021, and it could be finished by late fall of next year.