You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
69th Avenue closed in Hobart for road project
urgent

69th Avenue closed in Hobart for road project

{{featured_button_text}}
Hobart City Hall

HOBART — The city has closed a stretch of 69th Avenue as the major road reconstruction project advances there.

The road is closed between Mississippi Street and Marsh View Street for the first phase of a project that will widen and rebuild 69th.

The Redevelopment Commission in March awarded a $4 million contract to G.E. Marshall for the initiative.

The initial phase should be finished by the end of the year, Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, said when the contract was awarded.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times during construction, but the corridor will be closed to through traffic.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the construction area while 69th is closed, City Engineer Phil Gralik said. The route uses Mississippi Street, 73rd Avenue and Colorado Street to travel around the site.

The second phase of the project will take place from Meadow View Street to Colorado Street. A roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection.

Dammarell said that phase should begin in the spring of 2021, and it could be finished by late fall of next year.

Portage man in custody after charging at officers with handgun, police say

Besides the roadwork, a sanitary line also will be installed to extend sanitary sewer service to that area, said Bob Fulton, president of Hobart's Sanitary/Stormwater District Board.

Grimmer construction received a contract close to $784,000 for the sewer work.

The roadwork and sanitary line extension is necessary for new development to occur along 69th, officials said.

A new 617,000-square-foot building has been proposed for property in that area for a manufacturing and distribution company.

Fulton said the 69th Avenue project also could promote residential development along that road.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts