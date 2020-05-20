7 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Lake, Porter counties

An additional five cases were reported in LaPorte County, bringing the total to 365. The total included 177 positive cases at the Westville Correctional Facility, 8 in Michigan City, 68 in the city of LaPorte, and 15 in the town of Westville, according to the Indiana Department of Correction and the LaPorte County Health Department.

An additional six cases were reported in Jasper County, bringing the total to 48.

No additional cases were reported in Newton County, which had a total of 71.

New cases reported Wednesday occurred between May 8 and 19, state officials said.

A total of 195,738 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, with about 15% receiving positive results.

Totals included 18,251 in Lake County, 3,372 in Porter County, 2,895 LaPorte County, 822 in Jasper County and 271 in Newton County.

Tests occurred between April 15 and May 19, state officials said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.