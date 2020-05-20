7 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Lake, Porter counties

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Lake and Porter counties, data showed.
The additional deaths bring the total number in Northwest Indiana to 194, including 149 in Lake County, 19 in Porter County, 16 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
An additional 38 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number to 1,716, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 148 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
The additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred between May 3 and 19, state officials said.
An additional 581 coronavirus cases were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with the disease to 29,274.
An additional 78 cases were reported in Lake County, bringing the total to 3,024.
The Gary Health Department on Tuesday reported a total of 573 positive cases and 12 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department on Tuesday reported 257 cases and seven deaths.
The Lake County Health Department reported Wednesday the following totals for positive cases: Hammond, 520; Crown Point, 324; Merrillville, 263; Dyer, 209; Hobart, 194; Schererville, 134; Munster, 120; Highland, 80; Griffith, 73; "unknown," 56; Whiting, 54; St. John, 52; Cedar Lake, 47; Lowell, 41; Lake Station, 36; "other," 12; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
Total deaths included 23 in Crown Point; 16 in Hammond; 12 each in Dyer and Munster; 10 each in Merrillville and Hobart; four in Lowell; three in Schererville; two each in Cedar Lake, Griffith, Highland and Whiting; and one each in Lake Station and St. John.
The Porter County Health Department reported 11 additional deaths, bringing the total to 431.
Porter County townships with more than 10 cases included Portage Township, 184; Center Township, 95; Washington Township, 47; Westchester Township, 31; Union, 19; and Boone, 14. Most of the cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
The 17 deaths in Porter County included 10 in Portage Township, four each in Center and Westchester Townships, and one in Liberty Township.
An additional five cases were reported in LaPorte County, bringing the total to 365. The total included 177 positive cases at the Westville Correctional Facility, 8 in Michigan City, 68 in the city of LaPorte, and 15 in the town of Westville, according to the Indiana Department of Correction and the LaPorte County Health Department.
An additional six cases were reported in Jasper County, bringing the total to 48.
No additional cases were reported in Newton County, which had a total of 71.
New cases reported Wednesday occurred between May 8 and 19, state officials said.
A total of 195,738 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, with about 15% receiving positive results.
Totals included 18,251 in Lake County, 3,372 in Porter County, 2,895 LaPorte County, 822 in Jasper County and 271 in Newton County.
Tests occurred between April 15 and May 19, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Testing also is available for those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness.
The state department of health will host drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave. in Hammond, and Kankakee Valley Middle School, 5257 Ind. 10 in Wheatfield.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
