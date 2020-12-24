7 more deaths, 804 new Region cases of COVID-19 reported

New county totals included 38,108 in Lake County, up 422; 12,185 in Porter County, up 205; 7,041 in LaPorte County, up 134; 2,335 in Jasper County, up 36; and 803 in Newton County, up four.

Across Indiana, there were 6,288 new cases, bringing the state's total cases to 482,734.

New cases were reported Wednesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,667 cases, up 15 from Wednesday, and 26,216 tested. Lansing had 2,435 cases, up 26, and 20,439 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 31 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in the Region were 13.1% in Lake County, down from 13.2% the day before; 9.6% in Porter County, up from 9.5%; 10.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.3%; 16.5% in Newton County, down from 17.5%; and 15.7% in Jasper County, down from 17.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.