7 more deaths, 804 new Region cases of COVID-19 reported

Seven additional Northwest Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while another 804 tested positive, data provided Thursday by health officials shows.
New deaths from the respiratory disease included five in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics published by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The local deaths were among the 85 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period, which pushed the state's count to 7,391.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 21 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 902 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 570 in Lake County, 162 in Porter County, 125 in LaPorte County, 27 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 339 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Northwest Indiana's five-county region over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 60,448.
New county totals included 38,108 in Lake County, up 422; 12,185 in Porter County, up 205; 7,041 in LaPorte County, up 134; 2,335 in Jasper County, up 36; and 803 in Newton County, up four.
Across Indiana, there were 6,288 new cases, bringing the state's total cases to 482,734.
New cases were reported Wednesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,667 cases, up 15 from Wednesday, and 26,216 tested. Lansing had 2,435 cases, up 26, and 20,439 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 31 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in the Region were 13.1% in Lake County, down from 13.2% the day before; 9.6% in Porter County, up from 9.5%; 10.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.3%; 16.5% in Newton County, down from 17.5%; and 15.7% in Jasper County, down from 17.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.