7 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Seven more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Two deaths each were recorded in Lake, LaPorte and Newton counties, and one death reported in Porter County.

A total of 13,698 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,036 in Lake County; 328 in Porter County; 227 in LaPorte County; 57 in Jasper County; and 39 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday. 

State health officials listed 430 deaths statewide as probable. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Statewide, 2,721 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total number of those to test positive to 796,733. The statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 9.7%.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,152 cases, and Lansing reported 3,635 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.2% in Lake County; 6.7% in Porter County; 7% in LaPorte County; 7% in Newton County; and 6.3% in Jasper County.

Currently, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are rated "yellow" on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Altogether, 40 of Indiana's 92 counties are yellow, while 43 are "orange" for approaching high spread, and eight southern Indiana counties are in the highest-possible "red" category, up from one red county last week and none in the previous six months.

Randolph County in east-central Indiana is the sole county to still have the best-possible "blue" rating for low COVID-19 spread, according to the Health Department.

A total of 51.2% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 49% in Lake County; 55.8% in Porter County; 50.8% in LaPorte County; 35.8% in Newton County; and 40.3% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

