7 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Seven more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.

Two deaths each were recorded in Lake, LaPorte and Newton counties, and one death reported in Porter County.

A total of 13,698 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,036 in Lake County; 328 in Porter County; 227 in LaPorte County; 57 in Jasper County; and 39 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.

State health officials listed 430 deaths statewide as probable.

Statewide, 2,721 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total number of those to test positive to 796,733. The statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 9.7%.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,152 cases, and Lansing reported 3,635 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.2% in Lake County; 6.7% in Porter County; 7% in LaPorte County; 7% in Newton County; and 6.3% in Jasper County.