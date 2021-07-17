 Skip to main content
7 more die from COVID-19 in Region
Indiana State Department of Health workers await the next patient during a COVID-19 testing clinic on April 16 at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

Seven more people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, the latest statistics from health officials show.

A total of 13,514 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,028 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 223 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 56,653; Porter County, 19,493; LaPorte County, 12,496; Jasper County, 3,939; and Newton County, 1,208.

Lake County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the late spring.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 2.9% in Lake County; 2.4% in Porter County; 2.4% in LaPorte County; 18.9% in Newton County; and 4.9% in Jasper County.

A total of 49.6% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 47.3% in Lake County; 51.7% in Porter County; 51.4% in LaPorte County; 27.1% in Newton County; and 41.5% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Concerned about COVID-19?

