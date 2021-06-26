 Skip to main content
7 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Indiana testing

Dana Bachman, of the Indiana State Department of Health, bags a test sample April 16, 2020, at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file The Times

Seven more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in northwest Indiana over the past week, according to statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New local deaths from the respiratory disease included four in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in Jasper County.

A total of 13,399 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,013 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 221 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 55,920; Porter County, 19,373; LaPorte County, 12,433; Newton County, 1,151; and Jasper County, 3,895.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.4% in Lake County; 1% in Porter County; 2.2% in LaPorte County; 7.5% in Newton County; and 2.4% in Jasper County.

A total of 47.7% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 45.1% in Lake County; 49.6% in Porter County; 49.5% in LaPorte County; 26.1% in Newton County; and 39.8% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times.

