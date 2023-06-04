Seven K-9 conservation teams have graduated from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement's nine-week K-9 Resource Protection program.

The May 25 ceremony was on the south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse and included teams from Indiana, Kansas, Oregon and Utah.

Since 1997, the program has trained K-9 teams in human-tracking, wildlife detection and article searches, Capt. Jet Quillen of DNR Law Enforcement said. All canines are trained to locate white-tailed deer, waterfowl, wild turkey and ginseng.

Teams also may be trained to locate other species depending on where the handler is stationed. "Indiana teams excel in man-tracking and locating firearms," Quillen said. The dogs typically start training at 12 to 18 months of age.

In its first year, the program trained two teams as a pilot. Now 13 units are in operation, at least one team in each of the 10 districts. Indiana has also helped train programs in Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Utah and Virginia, according to DNR Law Enforcement's website. Training help recently expanded to Zambia in southern Africa.

"Last year was the first year with out-of-country participants for the school," Quillen said. "But we have had out-of-state participants for approximately 10 years."

K-9 conservation officers aim to protect endangered species, preserve the safety of public lands, and assist in search and rescue. The teams help stop poaching, usually by locating hidden game and guns or shell casings from spotlighting cases. Also known as "jacklighting," "spotlighting" cases occur when someone drives around casting a light from their vehicle with a spotlight looking for deer in fields, Quillen said.

This activity is illegal if the person is in possession on any type of firearm or archery equipment.

A notable case occurred in July 2021, according to the DNR. Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Tholen was off duty when he received a call at 3 a.m. to assist other agencies in searching for an elderly man with dementia who had been missing for several hours in northern Indiana. Tholen roused his K-9 partner, Drake, and they headed to the scene. Within 45 minutes they tracked to the man sleeping in a creek bed nearly a mile away.