Many if not most had written off Gary's historic Union Station as dead.

The neo-classical train station on the National Register of Historic Places was abandoned in the 1970s and has sat vacant ever since.

The roof has partly fallen in. Sunlight floods into the ruins of a grand structure that long seemed fated for the wrecking ball. Weeds choked the grounds. It once had so much litter a car bumper from an accident of Broadway was partly submerged under the earth there.

But the Decay Devils group of urban preservationists have worked for years to save the Beaux Arts building that was built with a pioneering cast-in-place concrete method in 1910, shortly after the steel town of Gary was founded.

After years of cleanups, restoration and grants, they've readied Union Station for restoration. Now an $8 million tech development is coming and slated to open its doors in the fall of next year.

Fiber Smart House plans to move into the historic train station at 251 Broadway. At least two other tenants also will occupy the repurposed building just outside the gates of the Gary Works steel mill, Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said.

Indiana State Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, State Senator and incoming Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Gary Common Council President William Godwin will take part in a groundbreaking on August 23.

Fiber Smart House will serve as "a state-of-the-art technology workforce and educational training hub for residents and will serve as a network operations center and fiber access point for large networks."

"It will offer business owners the opportunity to incubate and obtain resources to grow, create a community of nonprofits and will partner with higher education institutions to build pipelines for job placement in the tech sector," the company said in a press release. "The Fiber Smart House will also offer a variety of critical services for Gary residents, including security and public safety emergency services."

Union Station sits between the Lake Shore & Michigan Southern and Baltimore & Ohio rail lines. They once took Region residents to destinations all over the country when trains were still a popular method of long-distance travel. It's such a striking structure that it's ended up in movies like the Alan Ladd noir "Appointment with Danger" and the modern blaxploitation homage "Original Gangstas."

It ended up abandoned for decades and was deemed by Indiana Landmarks as one of the most 10 endangered historic buildings in the Hoosier State.

"It feels great. This is a long time coming," Anderson said. "We talked about it and found the council shared the same vision as us. We're happy to see it through. We all work 9 to 5 and did this in our spare time knowing it was going to be good for the downtown, good for the city and good for everybody."

Over the years, the Decay Devils have cleaned up debris, tied the property, commissioned colorful murals, dug a garden and added a historical sign and a bench. They will continue to own the building and are thrilled to see the fiber company come in, Anderson said.

"It's going to be a positive to have fiber running through the area. It's cheaper and much faster. A citywide rollout is going to be grand," he said. "They're going to be able to scale up for the city as a whole. It's going to be able to connect people at affordable rates, which could make a significant difference for sure."

The group of urban explorers, photographers and artists were inspired by the renovation of the Miller Bathing Beach Aquatorium on the shores of Lake Michigan in Gary's Miller neighborhood. It was also restored to its historic glory after being saved from demolition in 1991 by the Chanute Aquatorium Society, which transformed it into a popular wedding venue known for its lakefront views.

"When this started, we met with George Rogge, who was instrumental in putting that together," he said. "We learned from his process."

The Decay Devils will continue to work on public displays of art at Union Station and to extend the bike trail so it becomes an entrance point to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"This is a great example of what you can do as an organization," he said. "We had a vision and a solid team and were able to bring this to life."