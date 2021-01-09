8 more in NWI die from COVID-19

Eight more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new deaths included six in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties.
A total of 1,052 people in the Region have died from the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. County fatality totals include 646 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 149 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.
Across Indiana there were 75 new deaths reported, pushing the state's count to 8,595.
New deaths were reported between July 25 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
A total of 585 new coronavirus cases were logged across NWI. County totals include 42,550 in Lake County, up 357; 13,837 in Porter County, up 115; 8,231 in LaPorte County, up 80; 2,662 in Jasper County, up 30; and 864 in Newton County, up three.
There were 6,045 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 558,560. New cases were reported between Dec. 1 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.5% in Lake County, down from 16.6% the day before; 17.1% in Porter County, up from 16.3%; 18.6% in LaPorte County, up from 17.9%; 13.9% in Newton County, down from 14.9%; and 16.8% in Jasper County, up from 14.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers who are 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and can make an appointment to be immunized through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.