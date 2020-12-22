8 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

New county totals included 37,522 in Lake County, up 221; 11,868 in Porter County, up 128; 6,858 in LaPorte County, up 88; 2,284 in Jasper County, up 19; and 790 in Newton County, up one.

Across Indiana, there were 3,758 new cases, pushing the state's total to 471,876.

New cases were reported between Nov. 20 and Monday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,638 cases, up 16 from Monday, and 25,904 tested. Lansing had 2,398 cases, up 20, and 20,194 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 13.4% in Lake County, down from 13.7% the day before; 9.9% in Porter County, no change; 11.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.5%; 16.7% in Newton County, up from 16.2%; and 18.2% in Jasper County, up from 18%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.