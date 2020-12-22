8 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Officials reported Tuesday eight additional Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, and another 457 tested positive, data showed.
New deaths from the respiratory disease included six in Lake County and two in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new death was among 143 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 7,244.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 10 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 886 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 562 in Lake County, 158 in Porter County, 122 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 337 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Northwest Indiana's five-county region over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 59,322.
New county totals included 37,522 in Lake County, up 221; 11,868 in Porter County, up 128; 6,858 in LaPorte County, up 88; 2,284 in Jasper County, up 19; and 790 in Newton County, up one.
Across Indiana, there were 3,758 new cases, pushing the state's total to 471,876.
New cases were reported between Nov. 20 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,638 cases, up 16 from Monday, and 25,904 tested. Lansing had 2,398 cases, up 20, and 20,194 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 13.4% in Lake County, down from 13.7% the day before; 9.9% in Porter County, no change; 11.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.5%; 16.7% in Newton County, up from 16.2%; and 18.2% in Jasper County, up from 18%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.