84-year-old poll worker has overseen elections in Crown Point for nearly half a century, and is still going strong

Voters waiting in line poured into the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point Tuesday morning after poll watcher Pat Kardos, 84, called out at the top of her lungs “hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open.”
“I jump to the side so they don’t stampede me coming in,” she said.
Kardos has been working at the polls for more than 45 years in Crown Point. She started out as a clerk and has also worked as a judge and an inspector.
“I’ve done all the presidential elections since I started and almost all the off years,” she said. “I think I missed maybe one election on an off year. It wasn't a presidential.”
Kardos has been civically engaged since she was a child and overheard her parents talking about who they would vote for. Her family had always been involved in politics, including her cousin, the late state Sen. Sue Landske.
It’s not just coffee, tea and doughnuts that power her through her 12-hour stints on Election Day.
“You get to see a lot of people you don’t otherwise see on Election Day,” she said. “You get to meet a lot of nice people who come in to vote, people that live in your area that maybe you didn’t realize lived there.”
Over the years, she’s learned to be patient.
“A lot of people know where they live but don’t know what precinct they’re in,” she said. “People don’t know when they live outside the city. They have a Crown Point mailing address so they just assume.”
Poll worker Hector Espinoza said Kardos had an encyclopedic knowledge of precincts and was a valuable mentor to the other volunteers at the polls.
“She’s very knowledgeable,” he said. “She taught me everything I know. There are some days where you’re tired and you’re cold and Pat says, ‘come on, we’ve got to get this done.’”
Kardos and Espinoza kept busy Tuesday, as record early voting in Lake County did not dampen a strong Election Day turnout in Crown Point.
More than 115 people waited in line before the polls opened and turnout remained steady all morning.
“We’ve always had a good turnout in this area,” she said. “People in this area are patriotic and take voting seriously.”
Over the years, she’s noticed the electorate has gotten more partisan and divided.
“There’s a lot of nice people. It doesn’t matter what party they are. Crown Point was a small town and everybody knew everybody and we were all friends,” she said. “It didn’t make any difference what party you were, we were all friends. Now it’s different.”
