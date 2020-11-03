84-year-old poll worker has overseen elections in Crown Point for nearly half a century, and is still going strong

Voters waiting in line poured into the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point Tuesday morning after poll watcher Pat Kardos, 84, called out at the top of her lungs “hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open.”

“I jump to the side so they don’t stampede me coming in,” she said.

Kardos has been working at the polls for more than 45 years in Crown Point. She started out as a clerk and has also worked as a judge and an inspector.

“I’ve done all the presidential elections since I started and almost all the off years,” she said. “I think I missed maybe one election on an off year. It wasn't a presidential.”

Kardos has been civically engaged since she was a child and overheard her parents talking about who they would vote for. Her family had always been involved in politics, including her cousin, the late state Sen. Sue Landske.

It’s not just coffee, tea and doughnuts that power her through her 12-hour stints on Election Day.

“You get to see a lot of people you don’t otherwise see on Election Day,” she said. “You get to meet a lot of nice people who come in to vote, people that live in your area that maybe you didn’t realize lived there.”