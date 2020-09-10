9/11 events will honor those lost in terrorist attacks 19 years ago

Those who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, won't be forgotten.
Local communities and churches, including in Schererville, Crown Point and Gary, are holding 9/11 memorial services and events Friday, keeping in mind safety concerns of COVID-19, officials said.
Events include a Patriot Day in Schererville; a National Patriot Day Service at the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point; a World Trade Center Stair Climb event held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point; and a memorial event in Gary.
The town of Schererville has held a Patriot Day ceremony each year since Sept. 11, 2001, Schererville Police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.
In lieu of a typical service, this year the memorial will be a bit different to comply with social distancing and public safety.
"Visitors are invited to stop by the memorial, at 25 E. Joliet St., between 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday), where we will be playing a commemorative video and handing out souvenir pins," Cook said.
Cook said that in prior years the event has entailed speakers, including Dyer resident Don Bacso, who was in one of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11.
"We usually have a good sized crowd, and we didn't want that to stop. When we started planning the event, we weren't sure of the status of crowds and opening things up, so the committee decided to hold the event this way this year," Cook said.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by anytime during the day, Cook said.
The First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St., is holding its National Patriot Day Service at 7 p.m. Friday to remember those who sacrificed their lives and were injured on Sept. 11, 2001, Senior Pastor Mark Wilkins said.
The event also will honor all first responders, Wilkins said.
"We will remember the heroism of those both past and present," Wilkins said.
The church had placed a memorial monument up at Main and South streets about 10 years ago and more recently added monuments to honor first responders.
Speakers at the service will include Indiana state Rep. Lisa Beck and other dignitaries.
"It's a poignant time. We're not trying to take a political stand, but just say thank you to those who stand ready at any moment to step up for us," Wilkins said.
The World Trade Center Stair Climb will be held Friday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., to remember the events of 9/11, said Tim Fealy with Hometown Happenings.
There are five time slots beginning at 5 p.m. followed by 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8.
Fealy said his group organizes the World Trade Center Stair Climb as well as other fitness events, mainly in the Crown Point area.
"We strive to create fun fitness for family and friends," Fealy said.
He came up with the stair climb idea last year as a result of a conversation with a friend.
"The anniversary still plays an important role in our lives, remembering the events of the day and how we felt. But, if you are a high school senior, you weren't even born yet. We worried there may come a day when the day won't seem as important as time passes," Fealy said.
He thought the stair climb was a way to memorialize the date and to honor those heroes who gave their lives.
"There were 1,980 stairs in each of the two main towers that fell. So we have participants climb the same number at the grandstand as a tribute. We also have a shorter Statue of Liberty climb (354 steps) for those who don't want as big of a challenge but still want to participate," Fealy said.
To help with social distancing, the grandstand will be split in two with an east and west side, Fealy said.
Each participant will be given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers, including 343 firefighters, who lost their lives on that day.
Participants can still sign up for the event until noon Friday. For more information and to sign up, go to: runsignup.com/Race/IN/CrownPont/StairClimb.
Gary's 9/11 ceremony will start at 8:45 a.m. in the Gary Room at City Hall.
The Honor Guard will lower the flag to half-staff, and a bugler will perform taps. Speakers include Mayor Jerome Prince; the Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson; Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell; and leadership within the Gary Police Department.
Residents are encouraged to attend virtually via social media on the Re-Imagine Gary Facebook Page or at www.gary.gov.
