9/11 events will honor those lost in terrorist attacks 19 years ago

"We strive to create fun fitness for family and friends," Fealy said.

He came up with the stair climb idea last year as a result of a conversation with a friend.

"The anniversary still plays an important role in our lives, remembering the events of the day and how we felt. But, if you are a high school senior, you weren't even born yet. We worried there may come a day when the day won't seem as important as time passes," Fealy said.

He thought the stair climb was a way to memorialize the date and to honor those heroes who gave their lives.

"There were 1,980 stairs in each of the two main towers that fell. So we have participants climb the same number at the grandstand as a tribute. We also have a shorter Statue of Liberty climb (354 steps) for those who don't want as big of a challenge but still want to participate," Fealy said.

To help with social distancing, the grandstand will be split in two with an east and west side, Fealy said.

Each participant will be given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers, including 343 firefighters, who lost their lives on that day.