9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including five in Lake County, three in Porter County and one in Jasper County.
The additional deaths brought the total number statewide to 12,025, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 1,394 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the start of the pandemic.
That number included 871 in Lake County, 255 in Porter County, 194 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County, according to the State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Dec. 6 and Monday, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported.
Officials listed 425 deaths statewide as probable, which means there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
An additional 51 positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including 32 in Lake County, 12 in Porter County, four in LaPorte County and three in Jasper County.
The additions brought the total number of positive cases statewide to 657,037, including 48,105 in Lake County, 9,720 in LaPorte County, 3,129 in Jasper County and 964 in Newton County.
The Porter County Health Department reported 16,040 positive cases, with seven patients currently hospitalized and 15,480 recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,220 cases, up four from Monday, and 33,983 tested. Lansing had 2,961 cases, up six, and 27,379 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A total of 459,603 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated and 905,236 received a first dose, state officials said. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.