9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

The Porter County Health Department reported 16,040 positive cases, with seven patients currently hospitalized and 15,480 recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,220 cases, up four from Monday, and 33,983 tested. Lansing had 2,961 cases, up six, and 27,379 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 459,603 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated and 905,236 received a first dose, state officials said. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.

There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.

Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.