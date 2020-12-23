9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Nine additional Northwest Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while another 349 tested positive, data provided Wednesday by health officials shows.
New deaths from the respiratory diseases included four in Porter County, three in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics published by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The local deaths were among the 62 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period, which pushed the state's count to 7,306.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 19 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 895 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 565 in Lake County, 162 in Porter County, 124 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 339 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Northwest Indiana's five-county region over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 59,671.
New county totals included 37,686 in Lake County, up 164; 11,980 in Porter County, up 112; 6,907 in LaPorte County, up 49; 2,299 in Jasper County, up 15; and 799 in Newton County, up nine.
Across Indiana, there were 4,731 new cases, bringing the state's total cases to 476,538.
New cases were reported between Oct. 26 and Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,652 cases, up 14 from Tuesday, and 26,045 tested. Lansing had 2,409 cases, up 11, and 20,290 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 30 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in the Region were 13.2% in Lake County, down from 13.4% the day before; 9.5% in Porter County, down from 9.9%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, down from 11.4%; 17.5% in Newton County, up from 16.7%; and 17.3% in Jasper County, down from 18.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.