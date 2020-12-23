9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

New county totals included 37,686 in Lake County, up 164; 11,980 in Porter County, up 112; 6,907 in LaPorte County, up 49; 2,299 in Jasper County, up 15; and 799 in Newton County, up nine.

Across Indiana, there were 4,731 new cases, bringing the state's total cases to 476,538.

New cases were reported between Oct. 26 and Tuesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,652 cases, up 14 from Tuesday, and 26,045 tested. Lansing had 2,409 cases, up 11, and 20,290 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 30 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in the Region were 13.2% in Lake County, down from 13.4% the day before; 9.5% in Porter County, down from 9.9%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, down from 11.4%; 17.5% in Newton County, up from 16.7%; and 17.3% in Jasper County, down from 18.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.