9 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state reports 2,000 cases for first time since April

Nine more people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to updated health statistics. Five of those deaths were reported in Lake County.

A total of 13,624 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,034 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 225 in LaPorte County, 57 in Jasper County and 37 in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statewide, 2,058 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to test positive to 781,326. The statewide 7-day positivity rate stood at 8.5%.

Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 57,448; Porter County, 19,749; LaPorte County, 12,693; Jasper County, 4,056; and Newton County, 1,247.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 6.8% in Lake County; 5.4% in Porter County; 6.2% in LaPorte County; 9.5% in Newton County; and 6.8% in Jasper County.

Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties' positivity rates each were double or more from two weeks ago, data shows.