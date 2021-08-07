9 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state reports 2,000 cases for first time since April

Nine more people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to updated health statistics. Five of those deaths were reported in Lake County.
A total of 13,624 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,034 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 225 in LaPorte County, 57 in Jasper County and 37 in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide, 2,058 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to test positive to 781,326. The statewide 7-day positivity rate stood at 8.5%.
Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 57,448; Porter County, 19,749; LaPorte County, 12,693; Jasper County, 4,056; and Newton County, 1,247.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 6.8% in Lake County; 5.4% in Porter County; 6.2% in LaPorte County; 9.5% in Newton County; and 6.8% in Jasper County.
Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties' positivity rates each were double or more from two weeks ago, data shows.
The uptick in cases and deaths comes as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new cases a day, a mark not hit since a winter surge. The U.S. was averaging just 11,000 cases per day in June.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its masking guidelines, recommending that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors. It also recommended all students wear masks in schools.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted a mask mandate in government buildings despite the updated CDC guidelines.
The Republican governor has also maintained he won't reinstate a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions, instead leaving such decisions to local officials.
The Lake County Health Department on Friday announced the county moved to yellow status on the Indiana Department of Health's four-level scale. The county health department recommended schools follow the CDC's guidance in requiring masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
The Lake Central School Board also on Friday reversed course, voting to mandate masks for all students and staff days after approving a plan for optional mask wearing. The mandate will be in place anytime Lake County is in the yellow, orange or red status.
A total of 50.7% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.
NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 48.5% in Lake County; 55.2% in Porter County; 50.3% in LaPorte County; 35.4% in Newton County; and 39.8% in Jasper County.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.