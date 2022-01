A 2003 cocaine-fueled killing nets 10 years

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for Robert A. Orosz told a judge Friday Orosz is a changed man from 2003 when he slit someone’s throat.

Orosz nearly severed the head of Kevin Pratchett, 48, of Gary, in addition to stabbing the victim in the face and chest, according to police.

Orosz committed this crime during a cocaine-fueled rage. He claims he doesn’t remember the details of it, but accepts that his DNA was found the crime scene.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced Orosz to 10 years under the terms of a plea agreement negotiated between defense attorney James Woods and the Lake County prosecutor’s office.

Orosz declined to chance to speak to the court and the victim’s relatives who were in the courtroom.

“This killing, it’s a murder, but mitigated by (being committed while Orosz was in a) sudden heat, which is why I accept you are pleading to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter," the judge told Orosz.

“What you were doing 20 years ago was bad, to put it mildly. What happened in 2003 was all drug related,” Vasquez said.

Robert A. Orosz Jr., 58, admitted last month during his guilty plea that he killed Pratchett March 13, 2003, while he and the victim fought over drugs at the victim’s home in the 2500 block of Wright Street, Gary.

The case went unsolved until Gary police and the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began reinvestigating it in 2019 and identified Orosz as a suspect through DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt at the crime scene.

Authorities tracked Orosz to Alliance, Ohio, where he had been working, arrested him and brought him back to Indiana.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said Friday the case was plagued by an “evidentiary hurdle” that made it necessary for the prosecutor to drop the murder charge in return for Orosz giving up his right to a jury trial and pleading guilty to the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor also is dropping a welfare fraud charge against Orosz over his collecting nearly $6,000 in unemployment benefits while incarcerated on his murder charge.

The judge noted Orosz has no prior felony convictions and only misdemeanor convictions for traffic offenses and a minor theft.

Orosz already has credit for serving 340 days of his sentence and likely will serve only four more years in prison under Indiana’s law that shortens prison sentences for good behavior while in prison.

