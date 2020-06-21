A broad spread of Lake’s cities and towns handed Mrvan his congressional nomination

But McDermott’s high visibility as mayor and as the Lake County Democratic Party boss in past years also put him in the position to have to impose tough decisions on some in and around Hammond, and irritating voters and rival political leaders, particularly those in Gary.

Nevertheless, McDermott’s political fund-raising powers were at full strength. He mustered a campaign war chest of at least $587,000 and outspent Mrvan and the others by a factor of more than three to one.

But Mrvan had a superpower of his own — Visclosky.

A long animosity between McDermott and Visclosky assured Mrvan that he had the support of the popular and long-served congressman.

Dominguez said Visclosky’s endorsement further assured Mrvan he had the support of power unions, like the United Steelworkers and Democratic precinct organizations in Gary, Schererville, St. John and Dyer.

He said Mrvan’s staff worked harder at convincing voters to cast early ballots, while the COVID-19 pandemic blighted the candidates’ ability to campaign one-on-one, a talent at which McDermott excelled.

Mrvan had more than 12,000 early votes cast by mail or the brief early walk-in voting period before primary election day had dawned.