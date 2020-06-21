A broad spread of Lake’s cities and towns handed Mrvan his congressional nomination

Frank Mrvan went toe to toe with one of the Region’s best known, best funded and best connected politicians, and took the Democratic Party nomination for the 1st District Congressional seat away from him.
But not by much. With 14 Democrats competing for voters' attention, Mrvan won by capturing only 34% of the more than 85,000 votes cast across Lake, Porter and part of LaPorte counties.
But Mrvan’s compassionate resume, the right endorsements and a campaign that built broad-based public support let the North Township trustee fight Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to a standstill in Gary and Hammond, Lake County’s two largest Democratic strongholds.
Mrvan won Gary and Porter County and McDermott won Hammond and the congressional district’s 12 precincts in Michigan City — leaving the two virtually tied for first.
McDermott narrowly won Cedar Lake, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City and south Lake County.
Mrvan nudged out McDermott in Crown Point, Griffith, Hobart, Porter County and Winfield.
The difference that pushed Mrvan to victory were in Lake County’s North Township communities of East Chicago, Highland, Munster and Whiting, as well as the suburban Tri-Town area including Dyer and St. John.
The final, official vote tally in Lake and unofficial numbers in Porter and LaPorte counties show Mrvan received just over 29,100 votes, McDermott just over 24,100 and Valparaiso’s Jim Harper in third with about 8,300.
How did Mrvan win?
Some 15 years ago, when first elected North Township trustee, Mrvan’s political recognition amounted to being a young man with promise and a son of state Sen. Frank Mrvan.
But the job of trustee wasn’t promising. Most of Indiana’s 1,008 township trustees — a relic from pioneer days — labor in obscurity, providing emergency food, medicine and housing to a township’s most unfortunate residents.
And this office, which serviced Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting, Highland and Munster, had become a byword for corruption under the previous administration.
Attorney Roy Dominguez, a Mrvan supporter, said Mrvan had spent four terms in office making the North Township trustee’s office a model of compassionate service to the needy, but did it with financial responsibility.
“He has helped so many of our people,” East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said.
Still, McDermott was considered the man to beat when U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, announced Nov. 10 he wouldn’t seek reelection after 18 terms.
McDermott was mayor of Northwest Indiana’s largest city, a job he had won in five consecutive elections. He could boast that Hammond’s civic improvements, a college tuition aid program for city homeowners’ children and a low crime rate showed he could govern well.
But McDermott’s high visibility as mayor and as the Lake County Democratic Party boss in past years also put him in the position to have to impose tough decisions on some in and around Hammond, and irritating voters and rival political leaders, particularly those in Gary.
Nevertheless, McDermott’s political fund-raising powers were at full strength. He mustered a campaign war chest of at least $587,000 and outspent Mrvan and the others by a factor of more than three to one.
But Mrvan had a superpower of his own — Visclosky.
A long animosity between McDermott and Visclosky assured Mrvan that he had the support of the popular and long-served congressman.
Dominguez said Visclosky’s endorsement further assured Mrvan he had the support of power unions, like the United Steelworkers and Democratic precinct organizations in Gary, Schererville, St. John and Dyer.
He said Mrvan’s staff worked harder at convincing voters to cast early ballots, while the COVID-19 pandemic blighted the candidates’ ability to campaign one-on-one, a talent at which McDermott excelled.
Mrvan had more than 12,000 early votes cast by mail or the brief early walk-in voting period before primary election day had dawned.
Dominguez said political observers believed McDermott needed to beat Mrvan by a two-to-one election day majority to have any chance of winning.
McDermott achieved that two-to-one preponderance in a handful of Hammond precincts, like H4-12, H5-13, H5-17 and H6-13.
But in too many others he fell far short of that mark and even lost to Mrvan in Hammond’s H6-4.
Lake County Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, a close ally of McDermott, noted that Mrvan grew up and went to school in Hammond.
The final outcome in Hammond was McDermott winning his city 4,754 to 3,050 over Mrvan — a 1,704 victory margin.
Mrvan answered that with a triumph in Gary where he received 4,251 votes to McDermott’s 2,529 — a 1,722 vote margin that Gary Mayor Jerome Prince attributed to the city’s Democratic precinct organization endorsement of Mrvan.
But it was in the other North Township communities that surround Hammond, the so-called doughnut communities, where Mrvan overwhelmed McDermott.
Mrvan carried all 17 of the East Chicago’s precincts to beat McDermott there by a 900 vote margin and in Whiting by 164 votes.
He also won every precinct in Highland and Munster, beating McDermott by 1,044 votes in Highland and by 1,244 votes in Munster.
Mrvan won the Tri-Town area by 1,108 votes over McDermott.
Harper carried Porter County with 5,668 votes, but finished third in LaPorte County’s portion of the 1st Congressional District and fourth in Lake County.
Mrvan now goes on to face perennial Republican candidate Mark Leyva, of Highland, at the Nov. 3 general election. Leyva has yet to win after seven previous runs for Congress.
As for McDermott, Hamm, the mayor’s friend for several decades, said, “If I know Tom, he will learn from this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.