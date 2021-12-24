'A Christmas Story' acclaimed as one of greatest holiday movies of all time

Hammond native Jean Shepherd was a late-night radio personality with a cult following who broadcast live at a Greenwich Village cafe on Saturday nights, sold out Carnegie Hall and got his listeners to make the wholly fictitious "I, Libertine" novel a New York Times bestseller.
He was a raconteur who talked for hours without a script, a humorist whose writings appeared in national magazines like Mad Magazine and an author who regaled readers with nostalgic and bitingly humorous stories about growing up in Northwest Indiana. He hosted several television shows, including "Jean Shepherd's America" on Boston Public Television, the same PBS affiliate that gave the world Julia Child's "The French Chef," "American Experience," "Frontline," "Masterpiece," "NOVA" and "This Old House."
Shepherd remains best known for "A Christmas Story," a lightly fictionalized version of his Region childhood that airs on 24/7 marathons on cable. It was recently enshrined as one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time by Stacker, which compiled data from Metacritic. The Deseret News in Salt Lake City also named it a Tier 1 Christmas movie one should watch every year, along with “The Santa Clause," “Home Alone," "Christmas Vacation," "It’s a Wonderful Life" and "Miracle on 34th Street."
Theatrical versions of "A Christmas Story" are again being performed on stages all over the country this holiday season, including in Maryland, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.
"The 'A Christmas Story' play is being staged all over the country because it’s a wonderful family topic that allows each family member to share in the spotlight. Everyone has a role," said filmmaker Nick Mantis, who's been working on a documentary about the Northwest Indiana native whose first radio gig was on WJOB in Hammond. "I believe Jean Shepherd is so special because he voices the conscience of the average person."
Shepherd wrote and narrated "A Christmas Story" set in Hohman, which is of course the main drag of his hometown Hammond. The classic is endlessly quoted this time of year with immortal lines like, "Fragile — must be Italian," "It's a major award," "Ovaltine? A crummy commercial?" "You'll shoot your eye out, kid" and "My father wove a tapestry of obscenity that as far as we know is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan."
"In my opinion, the film earned the distinction because it’s exactly what Shepherd always argued it’s not," Mantis said. "It’s not nostalgic. It touches on the basic themes that can be substituted for anything today but the premise of coveting and jealousy to peer pressure to the daily everyday struggle of life. It embraces human kindness."
"A Christmas Story" has been deemed by many to be one of the best Christmas movies of all time "because it is," said Jim Clavin, who runs the Flicklives.com website celebrating Shepherd's work.
"Shepherd was a great storyteller, often referred to as a modern-day Mark Twain," Clavin said. "He not only came up with good stories, based on childhood experiences, his and others, he skillfully wove them with enough fiction to capture the interests of a widespread audience. He had a unique ability to captivate his radio audience for over 20 years not only telling 'childhood' stories, but talking of current events, travels, life in the Army, history, and whatever else he would think of. He had a talent of starting with a story, sidetracking to several others, punctuating them with all sorts of background music, and bringing it all to a climax finishing up the initial story right at the closing bars of his theme song: 'Bahn Frei Polka' by Eduard Strauss."
Theatrical adaptations of "A Christmas Story" are performed by local theater groups around the country every year. There's both a play and a musical.
"If you love the movie, what better thrill than to be a part of it on stage or watch it live," Clavin said. "I've seen several of these local performances, and they were always packed."
Clavin works to preserve Shepherd's legacy as a radio raconteur, humorist and author of such books as "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash."
"There seems to be a mix of those who grew up listening to Shep on the radio and those who discovered him through the movie and found his old radio shows on the internet," Clavin said. "Those in the first group could relate to the stories on a personal level. As for the new generation, maybe the movie teaches them about the trials and tribulations of life, and although it's not perfect, there are lessons to be learned every day and more importantly what it's like being a real family."
Mantis said Shepherd created a major cultural touchstone that has only grown in stature in time. In December, one can see leg lamps and pink-clad Ralphies looking like "a deranged Easter bunny" in Christmas decorations outside homes across the Region and country.
"Jean Shepherd's status continues to grow thanks to social media and the vast amount of work Shep performed in each of the media fields: radio, cinema, theater and literature," Mantis said. “Jean paved his own immortality.”
11 movies you may or may not know were filmed in the Region
"Natural Born Killers"
One of the most famous scenes from the 1994 movie "Natural Born Killers" was shot in Hammond, specifically at the Hammond City Hall. The interior and exterior of the vintage 1930s building were used to recreate a city courtroom for a scene with Woody Harrelson's character plunging a knife into another man. Alas, much of the scene was cut from the final released film. The water towers in Calumet City can also be spotted in the movie.
The movie, starring Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and Tom Sizemore, was released in 1994.
"Pearl Harbor"
Aerial shots of U.S. Steel in Gary are used in "Pearl Harbor," although the shots are not intended to depict U.S. Steel but instead industrial Japan in 1942.
The movie, starring Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and Josh Hartnett, was released in 2001.
"Prancer"
The 1989 Christmas film classic "Prancer," is a claim-to-fame for LaPorte County. It's about an 8-year-old girl, played by young actress Rebecca Harrell, who rescues an injured deer, believing he is one of Santa's famous antler team. The movie's director John Hancock hails from LaPorte, Ind.
The movie, starring Sam Elliot, Cloris Leachman and Rutanya Alda, was released in 1989.
"Public Enemies"
"Public Enemies" starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger was released in 2008. The film starred Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland residents for onscreen roles and was filmed in the Region, particularly in Crown Point.
The movie, starring Christian Bale, Johnny Depp and Christian Stolte, was released in 2009.
"Regionrat"
"Regionrat" was written and directed by Javier Reyna and stars Natassia Halabi and Connor Williams, who also starred in independent films like "UnMiracle" and "American Nobody."
The movie, released in 2018, is the indie film adaptation of Rich Laskowski's cult novel set in Northwest Indiana.
"Rudy"
The movie "Rudy" was not only filmed at Notre Dame in South Bend, but there are also scenes that were shot in Whiting.
The movie, starring Sean Astin, Jon Favreau and Ned Beatty, was released in 1993.
"Small Towns are Murder"
Actress Donna Burns readies for her close-up in "Small Towns Are Murder," filmed in Hammond's Mueller Hardware in November of 1987.
The film also stars Albert Julkes and Gerry Langedon.
"The Fugitive"
The 1993 runaway hit "The Fugitive" included scenes filmed around East Chicago's steel mills and in Whiting.
The movie, starring Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones and Sela Ward, was released in 1993.
"The Package"
Production assistant Chris Albrecht quiets the crowd before filming starts on "The Package" in Dolton, Illinois, in December of 1988.
The movie, starring Gene Hackman, Tommy Lee Jones and Joanna Cassidy, was released in 1989.
"Transformers 3"
Adams Street in downtown Gary teems members of a film crew in 2010 during the shooting of "Transformers 3" at City Methodist Church in Gary. Scenes from the movie were filmed there.
The movie, starring Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tyrese Gibson, was released in 2011.
“When Jeff Tried to Save the World”
"Napoleon Dynamite" star Jon Heder, "Parks and Recreation"'s Jim O’Heir and other Hollywood types have taken over Lan-Oak Lanes in Lansing to film the indie movie “When Jeff Tried to Save the World.”
The film crew scouted more than 40 bowling alleys in Los Angeles, but didn't find any with the right vintage look until former Munster resident and director Kendall Goldberg saw the 16-lane Lan-Oak Lanes, which still looks largely the way it did during the 1960s. The film crew has added an arcade and several neon signs, including a "Winky's World" one, for the filming.